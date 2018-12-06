Release date of Jabariya Jodi is out!

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi will be releasing on 17th May 2019 and the makers and star cast of the movie took a different way to announce the release date of their upcoming movie.

JABARIYA JODI is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Directed by Prashant Singh is an interesting take on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping).

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and producer Ekta Kapoor, took to social media to share a fun and playful Stop Motion poster, showing Sid and Pari having a blast in a Maha Shivratri set up.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh’s Karma Media & Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise Wedding of 2019!