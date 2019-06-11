Release journalist Prashant Kanojia immediately, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ordered immediate release of journalist Prashant Kanojia. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for publishing an “objectionable” tweet against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kanojia’s wife Jagisha Arora moved the apex court on Monday challenging her husband’s arrest. A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said: “We disapprove deprivation of liberty of the journalist by the state’s action to arrest him.”

The court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to show its magnimity and the principle of forgiveness, and pulled up the state counsel saying he cannot defend prosecution by sitting behind the bars in this particular case.

“We live in a country which has a Constitution, and it is one of the best in the world,” said the court, rubbishing Uttar Pradesh state counsel arguments justifying Kanojia’s arrest.

The counsel argued that Kanojia, through his social media posts, has infringed on somebody’s right, but the court rebutted that it cannot be justified by putting a person behind the bars. “The question is that he is behind the bars… and we disapprove of any act leading to deprivation of liberty,” observed the court.