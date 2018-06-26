Reliance Jio launch three new recharge plans, here is all you need to know!

In order to give competition to other telecom companies like Vodafone, Airtel, Idea etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator has come up with three new plans at cheaper price.

Reliance Jio is now offering something called JioLink, which is an indoor 4G Wi-Fi hotspot offering high-speed internet access and best for use in homes, shops, malls and offices, BGR India reported.

JioLink is expected to launch it officially soon. It is reportedly available in some areas for testing under preview offer, priced at Rs 2,500, reports media. Those who owns Reliance JioLink can avail these three new plans.

The first plan is at Rs 699 with 28 days validity, where one get 140GB data with a daily limit of 5GB.

The second plan is at Rs 2,099 which offers 5GB daily data with a validity of 98 days. In case you each your daily limit, here you can continue browsing at reduced speed of 64Kbps.

The third plan is at Rs 4,199 and which ensures 5GB daily data with a validity of 196 days.

It is important to note that all plans come with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. However, the plans don’t include any voice and SMS benefits, BGR India reported.