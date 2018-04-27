Reliance Jio to hire 80,000 employees, here is the procedure to apply!

The famous telecom company Reliance Jio owned by Mukesh Ambani, is grabbing the headlines every now and then as it is on a roll because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, the telecom company has been reportedly planning to hire about 80,000 employees during the financial year. While talking about the media at an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management, company's Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog…

The famous telecom company Reliance Jio owned by Mukesh Ambani, is grabbing the headlines every now and then as it is on a roll because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, the telecom company has been reportedly planning to hire about 80,000 employees during the financial year.

While talking about the media at an event organised by the Society of Human Resources Management, company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Sanjay Jog went on to say: “About 1,57,000 people are on the rolls today….I will say another 75,000 to 80,000 people.”

On attrition rate in Reliance Jio, he said it was about 32 per cent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites.

“If it is taken at the headquarter level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 per cent,” he explained. Jog said the company was having partnership with about 6,000 colleges, including technical institutions, across the country.

According to him, there are some embedded courses offered in these institutions and students who clear these are “Reliance ready”.

He said hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms.

Recruitments through referrals now accounted for about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the hirings, he said adding college and employees” referrals “are the two major contributors for our hiring plans.”