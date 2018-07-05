Reliance Jio unveils new ‘JioPhone 2’ at just Rs. 2,999, here are booking details!

In order to given competition to other famous telecom companies like Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Vodafone etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator has managed to launch its brand new phone titled ‘JioPhone 2’ at just Rs. 2,999 featuring the three most popular applications in the world ie Facebook, Whatsapp and Youtube.

The company also introduced another offer to feature phone users where starting July 21, users can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JioPhone for Rs 501. “We have thus reduced the effective entry cost of the JioPhone from Rs 1500 to as low as Rs 501,” said Ambani.

The booking for new phone ‘JioPhone 2’ will start from 15th August, 2018 and the phone will feature horizontal screen display and full keypad and will be powered by KaiOS. The company recently received an investment of over $22 million by Google. Before that, RIL had acquired a stake of 16% in the company for over $7 million in March this year.

Isha, along with brother Akash and technology head Kiran Thomas, while announcing the launch, said that JioPhone was generating over 20 crore voice commands every month. They also announced that voice commands would be available for Facebook, Youtube and Whatsapp on the new JioPhone 2.

While addressing the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, “We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities.”

JioPhone recently became the best-selling feature phone model in the world with 15% in the first quarter of 2018, driving the global feature phone market, which grew 38% annually during the quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. HMD Global (Nokia) was the second largest vendor with 14% share, followed by iTel (13%), Samsung (6%) and Tecno (6%).

Reliance Jio 4G feature phones quickly made it to the top spot in the Indian feature phone market, underlining the potential of 4G feature phones. It is working with KaiOS to bring value to its customers.