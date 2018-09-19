Remo D’Souza unhappy with the audience response to ‘Race 3’

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souzasaid that he felt bad as his last directorial ‘Race 3’ was not able to do desired business at the box-office.

Remo was interacting with media here at the press conference of ‘Dance Plus’ season 4 along with judge Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan and anchor Raghav Juyal.

Despite being highest first day opener of 2018 in terms of box-office collection, ‘Race 3′ was mocked by film critics and common audience went one step ahead by creating memes and jokes on social networking sites about film’ bad screenplay, dialogues, acting, music, action sequences and direction.