Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ gets release date

Remo D’Souza’s “Street Dancer 3D” has got a new release date and will hit the screens in January 2020 instead of the end of this year as planned.

“Street Dancer 3D” was slated to release on November 8, 2019, but the film’s makers issued a statement on Monday saying that it will now release on January 24, 2020.

The team of “Street Dancer 3D”, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, are currently shooting for its second schedule in Dubai.

Last week, its lead actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets. He broke down while performing on a sad number.

It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.