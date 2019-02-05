Renault Kwid (2019) launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous automobile companies Renault which is known to be giving best quality interiors and exteriors, have launched its all new Renault Kwid (2019) in India priced at Rs. 2.66 lakhs.

According to the information given by the Renault India, the updates do not bring in any change in price either. All these updated features are being offered at same cost as before.

The 0.8 liter engine offers 54 PS power and 72 Nm torque while the 1.0 liter engine offers 68 PS power and 91 Nm torque. These engines offer fuel efficiency to the tune of 25.17 kmpl on the 800cc manual, 24.04 kmpl on 1.0 liter AMT and 23.01 on the 1.0 liter manual. An update in the form of crawl function on the AMT gearbox is also offered. This comes in as a boon to drivers as it will make driving in inclines and under heavy traffic conditions much easier.

The Renault KWID Range comes with a 4 year / 1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) class-leading warranty along with Road Side Assistance at no extra cost. This includes the regular 2 years / 50,000 km comprehensive warranty along with a complimentary additional 2 years / 50,000 km extended warranty, enabling customers to enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience. Colour options on offer are – Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue for the KWID Climber.

The 2019 Renault Kwid will continue its rivalry against the new Maruti Alto 800, Hyundai Eon, Datsun RediGo while the 1 litre variant will rival the new Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago. However, the competition heats up even further with each of these competitors also receiving upgrades in features and safety.