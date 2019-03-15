Reshma Patel resigns from Bharatiya Janata Party

Patidar leader Reshma Patel today resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and mentioned that the party was only a “marketing company” and nothing else.

A key member of the Patidar movement spearheaded by Hardik Patel, Reshma Patel tendered her resignation to Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani.

In her letter, she said: “BJP has now become only a marketing company and we are being taught to market the false policies and false schemes of the government and fool the public.“But we want to work to serve the public and bring a positive transformation and work for the country.”

Reshma Patel added: “But the autocratic behaviour of BJP leaders have always been compelling the BJP workers to toil as labourers and BJP workers are there only for toiling.

“I no longer wish to continue suffering and injustice being metted out and so (am) freeing myself from sinful partnership of such autocratic leaders, resigning from the party in public interest.”