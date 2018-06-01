Revenue collection under GST crosses Rs 94K cr

Revenue collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April crossed Rs 94,000 crore and was higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore during 2017-18. "The total GST collection for May (April revenue collected in May) is Rs 94,016 crore, which is higher compared to average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore of 2017-18," Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said in a tweet. "This reflects better compliance after introduction of e-way bills," he added. Adhia said the…

Revenue collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April crossed Rs 94,000 crore and was higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore during 2017-18.

“The total GST collection for May (April revenue collected in May) is Rs 94,016 crore, which is higher compared to average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore of 2017-18,” Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said in a tweet.

“This reflects better compliance after introduction of e-way bills,” he added. Adhia said the number returns filed for the month of April upto May 31 was 62.46 lakh as against 60.47 lakh filed for March till April 30.