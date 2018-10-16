Richa Chadha elated with ilms on women sports stars

Actress Richa Chadha, who will essay a kabaddi player with Kangana Ranaut in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s “Panga”, finds it great that a number of movies are being written about women sports stars.

Richa has begun prepping for the movie, which will be one of the most physically challenging roles she has played in her Bollywood career. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, will be about women kabaddi players and the trials they face.

“It’s great to see such a great number of films like ‘Panga’ being written on female sport athletes. Its important to have representation and such diversity being shown on-screen. To show such stories helps create awareness both for the amazing women we have in the sports arena who are doing so well internationally and it also helps increase the popularity for the sport,” Richa said in a statement.

“It’s great to see filmmakers like Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who are etching such roles for women that shows them as a figure of strength and vigour,” she added.

Omung Kumar’s “Mary Kom” on boxer M.C. Mary Kom brought the spotlight on women sportspersons, and now films are being made on icons like Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza.