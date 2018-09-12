Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi to be seen together in ‘Panga’

Actors Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen together on screen again in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial Panga.

Backed by Fox Star Studios, Panga, which also stars Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill, is an upcoming biopic of popular southern actor Shakeela. Excited about the film, both actors on Wednesday took to social media to share the news of their casting.

Pankaj posted a family picture on Twitter and wrote: “While I’m blessed to have my family, I’m excited to be a part of my new Panga family.” The director also welcomed Richa and Pankaj to the project.

Praising Richa, Tiwari wrote: “I admire her as an actor and as a human who has so much depth in her, Richa Chadha. Respect for who you are. Welcome to the Panga family. Let’s together create new stories of love and of course take Panga for our family.” Panga is scheduled to release in 2019.