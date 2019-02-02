Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as the new CBI director

Amidst speculations as to who would be appointed as the new CBI director, Rishi Kumar Shukla has been given the charge of the new CBI director. Shukla is 1983 batch IPS officer and his name was chosen among-st 30 other contenders.

Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal, were said to be among the top contenders for the coveted post. Ahmed, an officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present the chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences here.

The officer is at present the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.

The post of the CBI chief had been vacant since the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with his deputy and Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption allegations.