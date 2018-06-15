Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari killed by unidentified gunmen

Kashmir: According to the information given by the police officials, senior editor of Rising Kashmir and Journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were killed by three unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper officer in Srinagar. People are completely shocked and saddened with the news of the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a message that she was shocked and saddened by Bukhari’s “sudden demise”.

“The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Terrorism, she said, has hit a new low with Bukhari’s killing, “that too on the eve of Eid”.

“We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done,” Mehbooba said.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.