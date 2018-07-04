Rivers in UP breach danger-mark after heavy rains

Many rivers in Uttar Pradesh have breached the danger mark after heavy rainfall. According to the information given by the officials. Rivers Ghaghra and Saryu are flowing much above normal level while Rapti has breached the danger-mark severing connectivity in parts of Gonda district.

The Rapti was flowing above the danger mark in Balrampur that has led more than 80 villages being marooned, the official told IANS.

The Gonda district administration has asked people living near the river to go to higher and safer grounds due to the inundation of the embankment.

Rains have been taking place on Rapti since Monday causing it flow 0.280 metres above the danger mark.

A total of 18 flood posts have been established in the district, while two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been requisitioned.