RJD Leader Raghuvar Rai Shot Dead In Bihar’s Samastipur district

Patna: According to the information given by the police, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

He was killed by two men on a motorcycle when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of police Harpareet Kaur said.

Mr Rai was a former Zila Parishad member. Angry over the killing hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road, burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.