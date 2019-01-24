RJD Leader Raghuvar Rai Shot Dead In Bihar’s Samastipur district

By
Team Pardaphash
-
shot dead
J&K: Soldier shot to death after verbal spat

Patna: According to the information given by the police, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

He was killed by two men on a motorcycle when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of police Harpareet Kaur said.

Mr Rai was a former Zila Parishad member. Angry over the killing hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road, burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.

Region News,Region Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, bihar, Raghuvar Rai, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samastipur district

Patna: According to the information given by the police, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Samastipur district. He was killed by two men on a motorcycle when he was out…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH