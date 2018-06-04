Road accident in J&K injures 15

Jammu: As many as fifteen people got hurt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after a vehicle they were traveling met an accident. Police said the driver lost control over it in lamberi village in Nowshera tehsil. All the injured belong to Reasi district. They have been shifted to a hospital.

