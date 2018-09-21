Road accident in UP kills five

By
Team Pardaphash
-

According to the information given by the police, five persons were killed and two dozen injured after a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

The bus, which was going from Joya to Sambhal, overturned apparently due to bursting of its rear tyre. It then hit a mini-truck, an official said.

Region News,Region Breaking News,, Accident, Amroha district, uttar pradesh

According to the information given by the police, five persons were killed and two dozen injured after a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The bus, which was going from Joya to Sambhal, overturned apparently due to bursting of…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH