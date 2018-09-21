Road accident in UP kills five

According to the information given by the police, five persons were killed and two dozen injured after a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The bus, which was going from Joya to Sambhal, overturned apparently due to bursting of…
According to the information given by the police, five persons were killed and two dozen injured after a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.
The bus, which was going from Joya to Sambhal, overturned apparently due to bursting of its rear tyre. It then hit a mini-truck, an official said.
