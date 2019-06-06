Road accident in UP, six killed

Six persons were killed and over 30 injured when a tractor-trolley collided with a truck in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place in Sadarpur area on Wednesday night. There were more than 42 passengers on the tractor trolley.

Circle Officer Vijay Singh Rana said that the impact of the collision was so strong that the tractor trolley fell into a ditch and turned turtle.

The deceased have been identified as Vishram, 60, Ganga Ram, 50, Shankar, 55, Balak Ram, 60, Rishi Kumar,30, and Raja Ram, 35.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed district officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured.