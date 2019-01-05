Road accident kills six in Himachal

According to the information given by the official, six people (including five students) lost their lives in an accident when a school bus skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

The victims were going to DAV Public School when the accident happened near Renukaji, a famous Hindu shrine about 40 km from district headquarter Nahan and 150 km from the state capital.

The bus driver was also killed while seven-eight students were injured and are hospitalised, Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain told media over phone.

Eyewitnesses said the administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus. Prima facie the accident happened due to negligence of the bus driver, the police said.