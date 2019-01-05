Road accident kills six in Himachal

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Road accident kills six in Himachal
Road accident kills six in Himachal

According to the information given by the official, six people (including five students) lost their lives in an accident when a school bus skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

The victims were going to DAV Public School when the accident happened near Renukaji, a famous Hindu shrine about 40 km from district headquarter Nahan and 150 km from the state capital.

The bus driver was also killed while seven-eight students were injured and are hospitalised, Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain told media over phone.

Eyewitnesses said the administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus. Prima facie the accident happened due to negligence of the bus driver, the police said.

Region News,Region Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, DAV Public School, Himachal Pradesh, Himachal road accident, Road Accident, Sirmaur district

According to the information given by the official, six people (including five students) lost their lives in an accident when a school bus skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. The victims were…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH