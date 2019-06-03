Robert Vadra gets permission by court to travel to US

A Delhi Court has given permission to Robert Vadra, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, to visit the US and the Netherlands for six weeks for his medical check-up.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar’s order came on Vadra’s plea seeking to travel abroad for a medical check-up. Vadra has said a tumour has been detected in his large intestine and he needs to travel abroad for a medical check-up.

The court imposed certain conditions against Vadra while allowing his plea including a direction to submit address with contact numbers and to inform the court about his arrival in India within 24 hours.

The court directed him neither to tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witnesses in the case. The court also asked him to join the investigation within 72 hours if so informed by the investigating officer.

The court also asked him to furnish a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh. The ED had strongly objected his plea mainly for London, apprehending that Vadra might tamper with the evidence if he was allowed to go there.

The case against Vadra relates to alleged ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds. The charges against him pertain to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail on April 1 on the condition that he would not leave the country without permission and join the probe whenever required.