Rohit praises bowlers for win against Pakistan

Indian captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on his bowlers following to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup super four match.

Bowling was up to the mark against Pakistan and it was a brilliant show by the Indian openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan to clinch match against Pakistan.

“The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. Repeated performances are challenging in these conditions and once again I don’t want to take any credit from the bowlers,” Rohit, the stand-in India skipper, said after the match.

“With Shikhar, I don’t need to talk much. It’s important to let him be himself. We have batted enough to know each other to start off like that and we clearly know our roles,” he added.

Meanwhile, praising the Pakistan bowling attack, centurion Dhawan said: Pakistan got a good bowling attack and I knew that as openers we have to stay because they have got good pace and once I got set and I kept carrying on.”