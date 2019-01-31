Rohit Sharma talks about loss in 4th one day

Indian team was outclassed by the brilliant bowling performance by the Kiwi team and bowled India for 92 runs in the fourth ODI and skipper Rohit Sharma termed this as their biggest loss in the 50-over format in terms of deliveries to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma termed it as one of India’s “worst performances with the bat in a long, long time”. The absence of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni responsibility was on Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik, who all had a golden opportunity to prove their prowess with the bat. However, five of the top six in the Indian batting order didn’t even manage to get into double digits.

Rohit credited the New Zealand pacers for utilising the conditions to the fullest. “One of our worst performances with the bat in a long, long time. Something we didn’t expect,” Rohit said at the post-match presentations. “You got to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. It was a magnificent effort. Something to learn for us. At times, you need to absorb pressure (batting in swinging conditions). We need to blame ourselves for it.