Roohi & Yash are unstoppable fashion icons like KJo, this picture is a proof!

Mumbai: Ace director and producer Karan Johar always manages to be in the news, be it through his eccentric statements about any celebrity or through his much loved chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ but by any which ways KJo excels in being the center of attraction.

Karan Johar has also been named as the new shopaholic of the industry by almost every celebrity who has visited his show and his obsession for those glittery pair of clothes and shoes is clearly visible through his wardrobe.

Now, his children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are unstoppable new fashion icons just like their father. Karan has already been sharing their photos and videos on his Instagram handle and each picture will make you say ‘So cute’.

Here is the latest picture:-

On the work front, Karan has five films in his kitty that he have to release in the upcoming time- Kesari, Kalank, Student Of The Year 2, Drive and Good News. His latest production Simmba has also been a chartbuster at the box office.