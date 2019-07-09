Root is confident of good performance against Australia

Birmingham: England’s Joe Root is feeling confident that his team will be performing brilliantly in the match against the Australian team and is ready for revenge in the rematch against Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing World Cup.

England have lost their last two clashes with Australia including a warm-up game before the World Cup began, but before that Root and co had the edge with a series win Down Under and a 5-0 whitewash on home soil.

“If you look at the past 11 games against them we have won nine,” Root was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“These guys and this group over the last four years, their experience against Australia have been very positive and they have got a lot of success in the bank.

“I don”t see that as a big worry for this group, we will be drawing on that confidence that over a long period of time now we have been successful against Australia and we should take that into Thursday.”