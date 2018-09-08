Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS launched: Specs, price, features & other details

Well known automobile company Royal Enfield is one of the biggest bike makers all over the world and the design of the motorcycle is stylish and trendy. Royal Enfield has launched its all new motorcycle ‘Royal Enfield Himalayan’ in India priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.

On the interior specifications, the ABS version of the Royal Himalayan sees no mentionable change and the bike continues to be powered by the fuel-injected 411 cc long-stroke, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been tuned to offer 24 bhp at 6500 rpm and develop 32 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed transmission.

On the exterior features, the instrument console now comes with the addition of ABS sign, which is most likely non-switchable, similar to the export model. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear, while the braking performance comes from ByBre-sourced disc brakes at the front and rear, which now come with the addition of a dual channel ABS setup. There is an ‘ABS’ badging as well on the front forks.

The ABS Himalayan version continues to be offered in the same three colour options – Snow (matte white), Granite (matte black), and Sleet (camouflage). With the addition of the anti-lock brakes and the new five-year third party insurance policy.