RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns the country against Urban Naxalism

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a warning to the country against Urban Naxalism and said that the actual presence of Jihadi and terrorist elements in one way or other in such incidents is a common factor among all these.

“The actual presence of Jihadi and terrorist elements in one way or other in such incidents is a common factor among all these. So the emerging conclusion is, this is a bigger canny conspiracy in collusion with forces from within and outside the country.

“It no more remains just a power politics by the opposition, but in this process, politically ambitious individuals and groups — either knowingly or unknowingly — and weaker sections crushed under deprivation and neglect get drawn as ammunition unknowingly or unwillingly,” he said in his annual Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters here.

Bhagwat said the government must also keep a constant vigil on such “incendiary” elements and forces so that they were not able to perpetrate nuisance.

“Slowly in the absence of any support from society, these incendiary elements will be completely defused. The administration has to make its intelligence gathering mechanism more comprehensive and alert. The schemes for the public good will have to reach the last man of the society through their prompt implementation. It will have to work with skill an diligence to ascertain law and order,” he said.