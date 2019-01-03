Russia: Building explosion death toll mounts to 38

Authorities today informed that minimum of 38 bodies have been recovered following a New Year’s Eve gas explosion that resulted in an apartment building to collapse in Magnitogorsk, Russia.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency services said that the death toll rose after another victim was pulled out of the rubble, Efe news reported citing Russian news agency Interfax. On Monday, a large blast, believed to have been caused by a gas explosion, caused a section of the 10-storey Soviet-era block of flats to collapse.

Hundreds of people had been deployed to assist with the rescue operation. Authorities had warned that due to the low temperatures, around the -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) mark, the chance of finding survivors under the debris lessened with each passing hour.