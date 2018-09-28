Sabarimala Temple gates opened for women aged 10-50: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today opened the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Ayyappa to the women in the age group of 10-50 and said that it was violative of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.

In a majority judgment, Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman judge in the five-judges bench, gave a dissenting judgment.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra reading out the judgment also on behalf of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, said that subversion of women’s rights under the garb of physiological phenomenon cannot be allowed.

“All devotees are equal and there cannot be any discrimination on the basis of gender,” Misra said.

