Saddened by aspersions on me: Mithali Raj

Former Indian women’s captain Mithali Raj today said that she is going through the darkest days of her life after allegations were heaped on her subsequent to a fallout with coach Ramesh Powar.

Powar today alleged that Mithali threatened retirement over the batting position in the middle of an international tournament and also threw tantrums. Following which the player was heavily trolled on social media platforms for creating chaos in the side.

She also took to Twitter to react to Powar’s report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “I’m deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game and 20 years of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain,” Mithali tweeted.

“Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned and all the mud slinging it’s the darkest day of my life. May god give strength,” the 35-year-old player said.