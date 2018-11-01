‘Safe City’ project for Lucknow gets approval by Centre

An official statement mentioned that the Union Home Ministry has approved a Rs 194.44 crore ‘Safe City’ project for Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to strengthen safety and security of women in public places.

The project would be implemented as a centrally-sponsored scheme with the centre and the state sharing the funding in 60:40 ratio, a Ministry statement said.

The approval is a part of the Ministry’s plans to implement ‘Safe City’ projects in eight selected cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow under the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund which supports initiatives working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring safety to women.

“The projects are being implemented in consultation with Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology, respective Municipal and Police Commissioners of the cities and civil society organizations,” said the statement.

“The ‘Safe City’ proposal for Lucknow will be implemented by Uttar Pradesh Police, assisted by the municipal bodies and city transport authorities.”

The major components of the project in Lucknow include, setting up an integrated smart control room, pink out-posts (exclusively administered by women police) for facilitating ease of filing complaint by women, pink patrols of women police, women help desks in all police stations with counsellors, augmentation of existing Asha Jyoti Kendra and implementing safety measures in buses such as cameras.

Improving street lighting in identified hot spot areas, setting up pink toilets, integration of women power-help line with single emergency number ‘112’ is also among the major components of the project.

“The project for Lucknow also envisages gender sensitization awareness campaigns and capacity building in collaboration with community and civil society organizations,” added the statement.