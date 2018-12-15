Saina Nehwal’s marriage with Parupalli Kashyap has a hidden message for fans| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Amidst the dating rumours of all the celebrities, Famous sports star Saina Nehwal got married with her rumoured beau and tennis player Parupalli Kashyap yesterday. They took to share pictures of their marriage on their twitter handle giving a shocker to their fans. The pictures from their marriage clearly depicted that their marriage was not a star studded affair instead it was one of the most simple marriages of 2018. On one side, celebrities are dancing to the tunes of music in all the star-studded marriages of 2018 while on the other hand, Saina chose to get married in the most simplest way giving a beautiful message for her fans.

Kashyap, who remains to be one of India’s finest male shuttlers, recently posted a photograph where he was seen handing over the invitation card to coach Pullela Gopichand. “Thank you anna, Akka and aunty . Pillars of #gopichandacademy . Blessed to be part of this family #gopichandacademyfamily,” Kashyap wrote.

Here are the pictures:-