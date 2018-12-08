Salma Khan’s Birthday celebration pics here, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora share moments

Salman Khan celebrated her mother Salma Khan’s birthday in presence of his other family members. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a birthday bash for Salma Khan at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Helen and Salim Khan.

Salman Khan was casually dressed in a blue polo t-shirt and denims. Malaika and Amrita were spotted arriving together at the party. Malaika turned heads in a halter neck pink dress while Amrita wore a black long top with deranged jeans. Arbaaz was casually dressed for the occasion while Giorgia wore a black shimmery jacket with white pants.

Here are photos from Salma Khan’s birthday bash:

