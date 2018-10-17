Salman eager to work with Karan Johar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan today went on to say that Karan Johar is the “busiest man” in the Hindi film industry and said that he wants to work with him again.

Salman became a part of a celebration for 20 years of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, saysKaran had approached many established actors to play the part of Aman Mehta in his directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, but eventually Salman gave the nod to play the part.

Talking about how he got agreed to do “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Salman said: “Karan Johar met my sister Alvira and he told her that ‘It’s my first film and I have signed Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. There is a small but important role for which I am looking for a star but I am not finding any star to play that part’.

“So my sister Alvira told me that ‘He is a really good guy. It’s his first film and you should help him in his first film’. After that, Karan Johar met me at party that time, I told him that I will do it for my sister, Yash (Johar) uncle, Hiroo (Johar) aunty, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh, and that’s how I became a part of the film.”