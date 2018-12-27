Salman Khan birthday pics and videos are really adorable

Salman Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday today in the presence of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aayush Sharma, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover and Iulia Vantur and others.

Talking to the media on his birthday, Salman said, “I am happy that people love me so much. Stardom matters in a way but what makes me more happy is the love and respect of people and that they trust me a lot. This all means a lot to me.”