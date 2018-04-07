Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case

The Jodhpur district and sessions court today granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after he had filed a plea. Earlier, the matter was heard by the district and sessions court on Friday but the verdict was reserved till Saturday. In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation and argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms. He also said that the eyewitness in…

The Jodhpur district and sessions court today granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after he had filed a plea. Earlier, the matter was heard by the district and sessions court on Friday but the verdict was reserved till Saturday.

In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation and argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.

He also said that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable. The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi sought the record of the case from the lower court.