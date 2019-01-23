Salman Khan might contest Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Indore from Congress!

Indore: News is doing rounds on several platforms that Bollywood actor Salman Khan might contest Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Indore city. News came from a local leader of Congress Rakesh Yadav in a statement said that the party is seriously considering Salman’s name for Indore constituency.

He further went on to say that if Salman will contest elections from Indore there will be a huge advantage for the youths and will get a benefit of the film industry.

Notably, Khan was born in Indore and spent most of his childhood in the city. Salman has been frequently visiting Indore and on several occasions, he has also expressed his love for Indore.

There were speculations that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be contesting elections from Bhopal on a Congress ticket, however, Kareena Kapoor denied Contesting Lok Sabha Election 2019 From Bhopal and said ‘My Focus Will Only Be Movies’.