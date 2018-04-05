Salman Khan sentenced to 5-year jail in Blackbuck poaching case

A Jodhpur court today convicted Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck killing case and has been given five years jail term. His ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, who were co-accused, were however, acquitted in the same case. The trial of the case has been in progress since the last 19 years and the judge reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. Earlier, Salman was convicted in one of the cases…

A Jodhpur court today convicted Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck killing case and has been given five years jail term. His ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, who were co-accused, were however, acquitted in the same case.

The trial of the case has been in progress since the last 19 years and the judge reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28.

Earlier, Salman was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. While the actor spent a week in jail, the sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court. The actor was also booked under the Arms Act as the licence of the gun he allegedly used while hunting had expired. However, the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.