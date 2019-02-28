Salman Khan shares first song video ‘Nai Lagda’ from Notebook starring Pranutan-Zaheer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is known for launching stars like Sooraj Pancholi, Aathiya Shetty, is now producing a movie titled ‘Notebook’ starring Pranutan, grand-daughter of veteran actress Nutan and Zaheer Iqbal. He shared the first song video titled ‘Nai Lagda’ recently on his twitter handle.

Titled Nai Lagda from Notebook, the song has been composed by Vishal Mishrain and sung by Vishal Mishra & Asees Kaur. It again has the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir as its focus and was shared by the film’s co-producer Salman Khan.

Here’s the video of the song:-