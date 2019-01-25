Salman Khan starrer Bharat Teaser is out: Watch

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Salman Khan Bharat teaser
Salman Khan starrer Bharat Teaser is out: Watch

The much awaited teaser of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is out and is getting good response all round. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

Bharat releases during Eid this year and comedian actor Sunil Grover also plays an important part in the story set during the Independence era.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Bharat, Bharat movie Teaser Youtube, Bharat Teaser, Disha Patani, Eid, Katrina kaif, nora fatehi, Salman Khan, Salman Khan starrer Bharat Teaser is out

The much awaited teaser of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is out and is getting good response all round. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in key roles. Bharat…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH