Salman Khan’s Christmas Party, AbRam and much more!

Salman Khan hosted a Christmas party at his Mumbai residence that turned out to be a gala affair and among the prominent celebrity faces present there were actor’s family members and close friends from the industry.

Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Malaika and Amrita Arora headlined the star-studded guest list at Salman’s Christmas party.

Katrina Kaif was photographed entering Salman’s residence along with her parents. Karan Johar checked in at the party with his munchkins Yash and Roohi, who looked adorable in their Christmas outfits. Malaika and Amrita Arora made a stunning entry at the Christmas party in colour coordinated outfits.