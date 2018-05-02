Same pinch! 10 instances of B-town divas wearing same outfits| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Have you ever experienced one of the most embarrassing moments when you visit a party and someone else is also wearing exactly the same dress as yours? Well, we do not know about your embarrassing moment but our favorite Bollywood actresses have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from the West. There is nothing wrong in it, but when two actresses don the same dress for two prestigious public events, it often comes into the public…

Mumbai: Have you ever experienced one of the most embarrassing moments when you visit a party and someone else is also wearing exactly the same dress as yours? Well, we do not know about your embarrassing moment but our favorite Bollywood actresses have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from the West. There is nothing wrong in it, but when two actresses don the same dress for two prestigious public events, it often comes into the public eye.

Well you could say copy cat or not but B-town divas do get caught whenever they do so.

Therefore here are the pictures of 10 such instances when Bollywood actresses wore same outfits:-

1. Karishma Kapoor and Diya Mirza

2. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut

3. Priyanka Chopra and Lulia Vantur

4. Kalki Koechlin and Alia Bhatt

5. Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon

6. Alia Bhatt and Twinkle Khanna

7. Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan

8. Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor

9. Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai

10. Shilpa Shetty and Deepika Padukone