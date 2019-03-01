Samir Tripathi conferred with Honorary Doctorate in Bangkok

Lucknow: Samir Tripathi brought laurels to city of Nawab, Lucknow as he has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate in Alternative Energy and Power Distribution in Bangkok.

Dr. Tripathi was honored during the World Summit 2019 programme organized at the capital city of Thailand.

National Virtual University for Peace & Education has conferred Samir Tripathi with the prestigious honor for his unmatched contributions in the sector of Power and Infras.

He has received the honour after being recognized in the field by various organizations in between the years 2008 and 2018.

Samir is the Chairman and Managing Director of Medhaj Techno Concept Pvt Ltd, a company providing integrated solution in the field of infrastructure development.

With 3500 skilled engineers, the company has, since 2008, provided integrated solution in across 28 States/ Union Territories in India. Medhaj has an active participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prominent Saubhagya Yojna.

Medhaj is the only organization in Uttar Pradesh that is working successfully as a solution provider in India and abroad.

Energy Minister RK Singh congratulated Samir Tripathi for receiving the prestigious honour. He said, “Congratulations to Shri Samir Tripathi on being conferred the Honorary Doctorate in Alternative Energy & Power Distribution by National Virtual University for Peace & Education and for the commendable contribution in the sector of Power and Infrastructure.”

Speaking on this achievement, Samir Tripathi, CMD Medhaj said, “I am very happy receiving the Honorary Doctorate. I as CMD of Medhaj understand my responsibility for the sector because Responsibility means Ability to Respond. I assure that Medhaj will continue developing this ability in the sector by contributing towards nation’s growth.”