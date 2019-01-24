Samsung discloses its 15.6-inch 4K OLED, here are all other details!

One of the most famous multi-national companies Samsung which is grabbing headlines every now and then for its latest launches, have managed to disclosed its 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel for laptops of a similar size, capable of displaying 3.4 million colours and meeting the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Talking more numbers, Samsung’s 4K OLED laptop display panel is claimed to have a brightness level ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits and a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1. When compared to LCDs, Samsung says the blacks appear 200 times darker and whites twice as bright. Those are pretty big claims but knowing how Samsung is with displays, one wouldn’t be too surprised.

The company mentioned that the new OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be more expensive by roughly $50 to $60 (approximately Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,300) than a comparable LCD panel.

Samsung hasn’t stated which manufacturers will be the first to use its 15.6-inch 4K OLED laptop display in their products, but we can expect it to land on the premium models from the likes of Lenovo and Dell or HP soon enough.