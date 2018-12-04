Samsung E.D.G.E. 2018 declares MICA Ahmedabad the winner of third season

Samsung India has concluded the third season of its campus program — Samsung E.D.G.E. — with over 2,500 of the students from 18 top institutions across India participating.

The team from business school MICA Ahmedabad called ‘Jenga’ emerged as the winner at the national finals. The team ‘Overmorrow’ from National Institute of Design, Bangalore,

came second followed by ‘Deadweight Loss’ from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The third consecutive year of Samsung E.D.G.E. called out the brightest minds of the country to participate in its campus program. This year 2,553 students (851 teams) from 18

leading campuses from all across the country participated in the program. The competition, spread over three months, invited participation of students from diverse domains such

as BTech, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of design.

Eight teams, which won at the regional rounds, qualified for finale of the Samsung E.D.G.E. program this year. The winning team received a prize of Rs 4 lakh and each member

got a Galaxy Note 9 smartphone while the team that came second got a prize of Rs 2 lakh. The third team received a prize of Rs 1 lakh. Members of all eight teams that reached

the national finals received Samsung vouchers worth Rs 10,000.

Samsung E.D.G.E. aims to bring together bright minds from campuses across India to ideate and showcase their talent on a national platform. The platform gives students an opportunity to interact with the leadership team at Samsung,

work on real-world business problems and come up with unique solutions. This year, the top eight teams worked on the premise ‘Samsung – a brand of choice for millennials’.