Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro now available at Rs 22,400!

The famous smartphone company Samsung which is known for its brand image and durability, recently launched the Galaxy C7 Pro in India for Rs 27,990 but now after the launch the smartphone has seen a price drop of Rs 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs 24,990.

The Galaxy C7 Pro flaunts a 5.7-inch full HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

Besides the front-facing camera, the smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, aperture of f/1.9 and full HD video recording capabilities. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC. There is also a USB Type-C reversible port for charging and data transfer.

To keep things ticking, it is armed with a 3,300mAh battery. In the software department, the Galaxy C7 Pro runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, with support for Samsung Pay. However, there is no word on whether further software updates.