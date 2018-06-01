Samsung Galaxy J4 launched in India, priced at Rs 9990

New Delhi: Aiming to strengthen its position in India's hot budget smartphone segment, Samsung on Friday introduced a new device in its Galaxy J series with the launch of Galaxy J4 at a starting price of Rs 9,990. The phone will be available in blue, black and gold variants, Samsung said. "With 60 million plus devices sold and counting, Galaxy J series is India's most popular smartphone series owing to the millennial focused meaningful innovation," said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile…

New Delhi: Aiming to strengthen its position in India’s hot budget smartphone segment, Samsung on Friday introduced a new device in its Galaxy J series with the launch of Galaxy J4 at a starting price of Rs 9,990.

The phone will be available in blue, black and gold variants, Samsung said. “With 60 million plus devices sold and counting, Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series owing to the millennial focused meaningful innovation,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“Galaxy J4 comes packed with a host of new innovations like Advanced Memory Management, adjustable front LED Flash and Samsung Mall that makes it perfect for millennials,” Walia added.

Galaxy J4 comes with 5.5-inch HD super AMOLED display technology to deliver a vivid and colourful viewing experience

Galaxy J4 runs Android Oreo 8.0. Galaxy J4 provides an adjustable front LED flash

It comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall that lets users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.