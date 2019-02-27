Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch today, here are the other details!

One of the most famous technology companies Samsung which is known to one of the most trustworthy companies, will be launching its ‘Samsung Galaxy M30’ today at 6PM in India expected to be priced at an affordable rate of Rs.15, 000.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M30 is expected to arrive in the market with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080×2220 pixels. The Galaxy M30 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 chipset – the same chipset which powers the Galaxy M20 sibling. The Galaxy M30 will get 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The Galaxy M30 camera is a triple camera setup as compared to the dual camera setup on the Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M30 gets a triple rear camera setup and will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a lens with an aperture value of f/1.9. It also gets a 5-megapixel secondary lens with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens and another 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

On the front, the Galaxy M30 will get a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens. The Galaxy M30 has been tipped to arrive in both colours – Black and Blue options. We have already seen the Blue variant.