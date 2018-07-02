Samsung ‘Galaxy On6’ is now available on Flipkart, check price and specifications below

Samsung India today launched an online exclusive “Galaxy On6” smartphone with Infinity Display and price of the phone is kept Rs 14,490.

The device, available on Flipkart and Samsung online shop from July 5. The device is currently available in two colour variants i.e Black and Blue.

Here are the features and specifications of Galaxy On6:

Galaxy On6 has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card

It has 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture to work better in low-light conditions.

The front camera also enables Face Unlock as an additional security feature.

Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor, 3000 mAh battery and runs on the latest “Android Oreo”.

“Packed with new ‘Make for India’ innovations such as ‘Chat-Over-Video’, My Galaxy Video and Samsung Pay Mini, Galaxy On6 is a perfect companion for multi-taskers,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.