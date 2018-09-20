Samsung launches Galaxy A7 launches with new features

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has launched the affordable Galaxy A7 that comes with a powerful rear triple camera system. The launch is seen as an effort to make strong presence in the smartphone market that is emphasizing these days on more powerful cameras.

The Galaxy A7 to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price segment for India will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement. The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP “Ultra Wide” lens (F2.4) and a 5MP “Depth” lens.

With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7’s “Live Focus” feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the “bokeh” effect for better photos.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.